Star Cruises’ Award

Star Cruises, has been awarded as “Asia’s Leading Cruise Line” at the World Travel Awards 2014. This marks Star Cruises’ third consecutive year being voted as Asia’s Leading Cruise Line.

The World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony 2014 was held at The Oberoi, New Delhi in India on Oct. 10.

“On behalf of Star Cruises, we are honoured to receive this award for the third consecutive year. This award recognizes our contribution in promoting the development of cruise tourism in Asia-Pacific and our commitment to providing world-class cruise services and products,” said Michael Goh, senior vice president of sales for Star.

From Nov. 8 until March 1, 2015, the SuperStar Aquarius will homeport in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah (Malaysia) for her second season and offer a new four-day and three-night itinerary to Puerto Princesa, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Homeported in Singapore, the SuperStar Gemini offers a variety of cruises that include the two-, three- and five-night cruise to Malaysia, such as Penang, Malacca, Kuantan, Port Klang, Langkawi, Tioman and Redang island.

The SuperStar Libra, which is homeports Penang (Malaysia) will continue to offer three-night cruises to the islands of Phuket and Krabi in Thailand, a one-night high seas cruise, as well as a six-night Yangon/Phuket special cruise departing on Nov. 23, 2014.

During the year-end holiday season, Star has announced that the Korean hit group, NANTA (Cooking) will perform on both the SuperStar Gemini from Nov. 14 to Jan. 2 and the SuperStar Libra, from Nov. 23 to Jan. 2.

With the deployment of the SuperStar Virgo to Hong Kong, both the SuperStar Virgo and the Star Pisces will continue to offer their regular one-night cruises.

SuperStar Virgo recently unveiled a new fine-dining restaurant, The Genting Palace Restaurant, introducing an all new culinary experience with the launch of “Simply the Best: Seafood, Chops and Steaks,” according to Star.

(Photo: Naresh Rawal, vice president of sales for Star (middle) accepted the award trophy from Seema Rahmani, hostess of the World Travel Awards (left).