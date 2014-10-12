AIDA: New Offices and Fairness Prize

AIDA Cruises moved into its new office complex near the port in Rostock-Warnemunde this past week. Two hundred employees have moved so far, while there is space for 400 more after completion of the interior work.

The new AIDA Home, as the company calls it, consists of two interconnected buildings, borrowing some design elements from the ships, such as the Theatrium – an atrium in the entrance area extending into both buildings and up two floors.

In other news from the German brand, it has been awarded a German Fairness Prize after a survey by the German Institute for Service Quality and TV channel n-tv. They based their findings on more than 40,000 consumers that rated AIDA highest among 350 companies on price vs. value, including price transparency, product delivery and service.

