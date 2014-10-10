Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Mein Schiff 4 Floated Out

Turku shipyard celebrated the float out of Mein Schiff 4 today as the shipyard is now known as Meyer Turku Oy. Present were Jan Meyer, the new CEO at Turku, and Wybcke Meier, the new CEO of TUI Cruises.

The second sister ship, Mein Schiff 4 will be handed over in spring 2015. During the summer of 2015, she will cruise on a variety of itineraries in the Baltic and in northern Europe around Norway. During the winter, the ship will sail seven days to the Canary Islands.

The production of the next ship of the series, Mein Schiff 5, will begin in November 2014, and that of Mein Schiff 6 one year later.

The technically advanced and environmentally friendly 99,500-ton ships are approximately 294 meters long and 36 meters wide, with 1,250 passenger cabins (2,500 lower beds) and a crew of 1,000.

Each vessel in the series of ships brings approximately 5,000 person-years of labor to the shipyard and a significant amount of labor for the Finnish maritime industry network as well. The domestic content of these ships is approximately 80 percent.

 

