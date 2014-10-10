Carnival Announces Spring Live Concerts

Cruising has never sounded so good, according to Carnival Cruise Lines, which today unveiled its new Carnival LIVE Concert Series roster for spring 2015, bringing more of "the best live music to sea from some of most popular and highly requested music acts."

Coming onboard in the first part of next year will be Journey, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Smokey Robinson, and Styx, back by popular demand for the second season, Carnival said.

The 2015 Carnival LIVE concert lineup continues this one-of-a-kind entertainment option, while building on the success of an inaugural year of high-energy, sold-out onboard performances. In addition to this mix of GRAMMY Award- and CMA Award-winning artists and nominees, next year the company will announce even more acts scheduled for the latter half of 2015.

According to the cruise line, Carnival LIVE was created to give guests the opportunity to experience exclusive live entertainment from major music artists, all at a tremendous value and with great convenience. Guests attend shows in the ship’s main theaters – which range in seating capacity from 900 to 1,300 – for an intimate on-board performance where there is never a bad seat in the house.

“Our 2014 Carnival LIVE shows have been tour standouts, so we are thrilled to get on board again to rock the boat next year,” said Tommy Shaw, singer and guitarist for Styx. “The audience of cruisers in a vacation state-of-mind combined with the ship’s theater design creates an incredible energy that’s fun for everyone, including the band.”

Guests will have more Carnival vessels, homeports and itineraries to choose from with a total of 10 “Fun Ships” departing from six U.S. homeports hosting concerts in spring 2015. Carnival LIVE voyages will originate in Miami, Port Canaveral, Tampa, Jacksonville, Charleston, and for the first time, Galveston, the line’s second largest homeport.

The 2015 Carnival LIVE Concert Series kicks off next March and features one or more major artists each month, performing multiple shows on Carnival vessels docked in one of three ports of call: Cozumel, Nassau and a new port for the program, St. Thomas. Artists board the ship in port, perform in the main show lounge, and then debark following the concert.

Journey kicks off the 2015 roster with two rock performances on March 18 and 19 in St. Thomas. The award-winning Little Big Town brings their sound to Nassau for three appearances on (March 30 and 31 and April 1). Guests “Cruisin’” to see Smokey Robinson sing classics from his 50-year music career can catch the icon April 21, 22 and 23 in Cozumel. In May, country trio Rascal Flatts, said to be one of the top-selling live artists in any genre, will perform a series of three shows in Cozumel (May 5, 6 and 7). Rock fans are invited to “Come Sail Away” to see one of four Styx concerts to be performed in Nassau (June 16, 17, 18 and 20).

“We are thrilled to continue our Carnival LIVE Concert Series in 2015 and welcome aboard more fantastic rock, country and R&B artists for our guests to enjoy,” said Mark Tamis, senior vice president of guest operations for Carnival. “This program has struck a chord with consistently sold-out shows and a tremendous response from past guests and travel agent partners, as well as those who sailed with us for the first time to catch their favorite performers.”

Carnival LIVE tickets for 2015 range from $35 to $60 for general admission, significantly less than land-based concerts. VIP tickets are available for $125 to $250, offering fans seating in the first four rows, an artist meet and greet, a souvenir photo with the artist and a commemorative concert pass.