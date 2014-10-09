Puerto Rico to Host First International Tourism Expo in the Caribbean

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company has announced that ETI –Expo de Turismo Internacional, the first international tourism expo in the Caribbean, will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, May 13-16, 2015. The inaugural international tourism expo, ETI- Puerto Rico, is designed to showcase the beauty, sports, nature, adventure, and gastronomy experiences available throughout the Caribbean and beyond, bringing together members of the tourism industry from across the globe.

“In planning for this event and with input from local and regional organizations such as the Caribbean Tourism Organization, the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association and ASTA and APAV,” said Ingrid I. Rivera Rocafort, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism company, organizers of ETI, “we are confident that this event has the potential to be a mainstay on the international calendar of tourism events.”

ETI - Puerto Rico will be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, claimed to be the largest and most technologically advanced business conference venue in the Caribbean. The center is located in the heart of San Juan on the Isla Grande peninsula, near the city of Old San Juan.

As the U.S. travel market’s top-selling destination, “the Caribbean has long required an annual event tailored specifically to travel agents,” said Rivera. “The fact that Puerto Rico acts as a hub for the Caribbean with air and sea access to most islands, makes it an ideal location for this inaugural tourism expo.”

The four-day event will include group meetings, social and cultural events, field trips, workshops, destination trainings, keynote addresses and more, while the Exhibit Hall will be open two days to travel trade and one day to consumers. There will be pavilions from the Caribbean and beyond, providing tourism boards, hotels, suppliers, tour operators, airlines and others with direct access to 1,000+ travel agents from the U.S., Central & South America, and Europe, and exposing them to new destinations and attractions.