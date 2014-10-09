On the River: Country, Elvis and Bourbon

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced a series of theme cruises, starting with a country music sailing Oct. 24 – Nov. 1, 2014, in conjunction with the American Queen’s inaugural call in Nashville.

A Civil War theme follows on Oct. 31 on a nine-day sailing from Chattanooga to Memphis.

On Dec. 5, Elvis is onboard, and guests can immerse themselves in southern musical landmarks including tours to Elvis’ beloved Graceland Mansion, Sun Studio and The Peabody Hotel in Memphis. Highlights include onboard appearances by tribute artists along with Elvis’ movie co-stars Marlyn Mason, Chris Noel and personal bodyguard, Sam Thompson.

So-called Old Fashioned Holiday voyages are offered Nov. 28, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, featuring the Lower Mississippi with old-Louisiana traditional bonfires on the levees, special Christmas shows, door-decorating contests and woodcarver Jim Moore creating a Victorian Santa from a block of basswood. Seasonal culinary delights and desserts include a Creole Réveillon Christmas Dinner.

Next July 4 is a Bourbon and Bluegrass cruises spanning the length of the Kentucky Bourbon trail and featuring distilleries from the makers of Jim Beam, Buffalo Trace and Heaven Hill. Bourbon makers will be joined onboard by the sounds of award-winning Bluegrass acts.

Fares on the American Queen begin at $1,599 per person based on double occupancy. All journeys include a one-night pre-voyage hotel stay, shore tours in all ports, complimentary wine and beer with dinner and other amenities.

“Uniquely themed voyages are an integral part of what separate our river cruise product,” commented President and COO Ted Sykes. “From Bourbon & Bluegrass and Baseball Legends to Old-Fashioned Holidays and Elvis, the possibilities allow our guests to have a wonderfully different experience on each itinerary.”