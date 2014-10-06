Princess Launches 50th Anniversary “Inspiring Stories” Contest

Princess Cruises has announced that it is inviting past guests to join in celebrating its 50th anniversary by participating in an “Inspiring Stories” essay contest, sharing a moving experience that occurred on a Princess cruise vacation. The winner will ride on the line’s first-ever float in The Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena.

The author of the winning entry, and up to three guests featured in the story, will be awarded a four-day trip to Pasadena, Calif., to join the cast members of The Love Boat as they “cruise” down the five-and-a-half-mile parade route on January 1, 2015.

“Since the Rose Parade theme is ‘Inspiring Stories’, we want to uncover an amazing experience one of our guests has had aboard a Princess cruise,” said Jan Swartz, president. “We often hear stories from our guests about reconnecting with loved ones, celebrating milestone occasions, falling in love or getting married, and we’re looking forward to selecting one to represent the wonderful memories that are made on our cruise ships every day.”

The winner will also receive a $1,500 gift card, tickets to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game, as well as airfare and hotel accommodations for up to four people.

The contest runs through Friday, October 31, 2014.

The Rose Parade has been a world-renowned tradition since 1890 and is broadcast to approximately 80 million viewers around the world every New Year’s Day. The Princess Cruises float will be 60 feet long and 24 feet high, and will be covered by more than 24,000 flowers and natural materials. Depicting the cruise line’s newest ship the Regal Princess, the float will pay tribute to The Love Boat television show that made Princess famous.

According to Princess, the “Inspiring Stories” essay contest is one of many special activities planned for the line’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2015. Anniversary festivities will be held across the line’s fleet of 18 cruise ships and will officially kick off with the November 5th naming ceremony for Regal Princess in Ft. Lauderdale before she sets sail for her maiden Caribbean season.

The contest is open to all legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Colombia, who are at least 18 years of age or older as of time of entry, and who have taken a cruise vacation on any Princess cruise prior to September 1, 2014.