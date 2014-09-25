Port Tampa Bay Receives Recognition for Financial Reporting

Port Tampa Bay has announced its fourteenth consecutive year of recognition for excellence in financial reporting.

The port authority has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the 2013 fiscal year, from the Government Financial Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals.

The certificate underscores high standards in the area of governmental accounting and reporting, as well as a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” in its communication methodology. The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, telling the port authority’s financial story and motivating interested parties to read the comprehensive document.

“This recognition results from a concerted effort toward fiduciary responsibility by our very dedicated port management team,” commented Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay president and CEO.