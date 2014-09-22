Vancouver Ends Season on High Note

Port Metro Vancouver expects to post more than 812,000 passengers on 243 calls by 29 cruise ships for the 2014 season, which is coming to a close in the next two weeks, adding an estimated $486 million to the region’s economy.

Over the next two weekends, the port expects high passenger volumes at Canada Place and Ballantyne Pier cruise terminals.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, more than 11,600 embarking and disembarking passengers are expected between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm at Canada Place. On Sunday, Sept. 28, more than 15,000 embarking and disembarking passengers are expected between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm at Canada Place and Ballantyne terminals.

In an effort to accommodate the high number of passengers, the port is working with cruise lines, the City of Vancouver, Tourism Vancouver, Vancouver taxi companies and other transportation service providers to raise awareness about the significantly increased demand.

In order to minimize congestion, cruise passengers are asked not to arrive at Canada Place or Ballantyne cruise terminals prior to their scheduled embarkation time in order to avoid further congestion while disembarking passengers are leaving their ships. Given the significant number of passengers utilizing these facilities, Port Metro Vancouver is advising those going to the terminal to make transportation arrangements in advance. All passengers embarking at Canada Place are asked to report to Hall C in the Vancouver Convention Centre-East.

Port Metro Vancouver will have additional staff on site to assist with passenger inquiries. There will also be additional Vancouver Police Department Traffic Authority staff managing traffic and pedestrian flows at nearby crosswalks.

According to the port, every cruise call through Vancouver generates $2 million in economic activity, benefiting local businesses.