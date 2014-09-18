Nanaimo to Welcome Celebrity Solstice Sept. 22

The Celebrity Solstice is scheduled to make her inaugural call in Nanaimo on Monday, Sept. 22, according to Bernie Dumas, president and CEO of the Nanaimo Port Authority. Dumas said: “The Solstice will be in port from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is another opportunity to showcase what we can offer in Nanaimo and the mid-island area.

“The visit by the Celebrity Solstice is a great example of Nanaimo’s ability to host the largest vessel on the summer Alaskan itinerary, a tribute to Nanaimo and our world class Cruise Terminal and Welcome Centre,” he continued.

“The Celebrity Solstice is the largest ship to visit the BC Coast and we are working with our local community partners, the DNBIA and Tourism Nanaimo and others to make a large impression during her call. Passengers will be going on shore excursions both in Nanaimo and throughout the region but many will spend all of their time in our community,” he said.

“As we have done for every cruise ship call, the Nanaimo Port Authority has arranged for the RCMP in Red Serge for photo opportunities and a complimentary shuttle from the cruise terminal through the downtown, running until 4:30 p.m.”

Doug Peterson, marketing and sales manager commented: “This is a benchmark for our services and cruise ship facility. The Solstice’s visit should reveal that our community is ready to embrace and commit to anything the cruise industry is willing to provide for us.”

The Solstice will be on an 11-day sailing, concluding in Vancouver. She is expected to be carrying some 2,850 passengers and 1,400 crew.

Among the events to be arranged: The Old English Car club will be having a display of collector cars at the cruise terminal for the visitors and there will be the crafters market to attract the passengers to the downtown. Cannon firings will be held at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and the cruise passengers will have an opportunity to fire the historic cannons.