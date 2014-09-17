Metso to Modernize Automation System on Voyager of the Seas

Metso has been awarded an order by Royal Caribbean Cruises to modernize the complete vessel-wide automation system of its cruise ship Voyager of the Seas. The system controls and monitors all vital machinery on the ship, such as diesel generators, power management and air conditioning. Metso said the upgraded system will contribute to the reliable and safe operation of the ship for years to come, as well as enable Royal Caribbean to save energy and support sustainability.

Metso's delivery scope encompasses an upgrade of the existing system to a state-of-the-art Metso DNA automation system, including new operator stations and process controllers, as well as energy-saving functions. Included is also a Trend and Event Archive that gives users access to historical data straight from the operator interface. The tool provides them with information about past events, provides guidance in similar events and helps in decision-making.

The upgrade will take place in September 2014, and startup is scheduled for October 2014 after a total vessel revitalization in dry dock in Singapore. The order has been included in Metso's second quarter 2014 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Metso has a long track record of supplying automation technologies to Royal Caribbean's cruise ships. In March 2014, Metso announced an automation system order for the company's new build Oasis 3, entering into service in 2016. Furthermore, Metso will supply automation to the new Quantum-class ship Quantum of the Seas, due for delivery at the end of October 2014.

Voyager of the Seas has been operating with Metso's automation technology throughout its 15-year existence. The vessel is 311 meters long and has a gross tonnage of 137,276. With its 14 guest decks and accommodation for 3,114 guests in double occupancy, it was the world's biggest cruise ship when delivered by Kvaerner Masa Yards Turku Shipyard in 1999.

Ship automation systems based on Metso technology have a long history. Development work on ship automation systems started in the early 80s with Damatic Classic and has continued through to today's Metso DNA. The majority of installations have been for advanced ship types, such as cruise vessels. In particular, redundancy features and high product quality that guarantee undisturbed and safe ship operations have contributed to the success of Metso's automation systems. To date, several hundreds of ships have been equipped with Metso's automation systems.

Metso has engineering resources with broad automation competence for machinery, power plant and air conditioning systems on board ships. Metso's marine automation solutions fit all types of ships and complexities, from crude oil carriers to passenger ferries, cruise ships, offshore supply and oil & gas processing vessels.