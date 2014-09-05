Roma Cruise Terminal Appoints New GM

Roma Cruise Terminal, the operator of the cruise terminals in the port of Civitavecchia has named John Portelli as general manager. His appointment was effective as of Sept. 1.

The Board of Directors of RCT thanked the outgoing General Manager, Mauro Patuzzi, for his service to the company. Pattuzi will stay on at RCT as operations director.

In 2014, Roma Cruise Terminal is expected to handle 2.5 million passengers.

Roma Cruise Terminal is equally owned by Costa Crociere, Marinvest and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

 

