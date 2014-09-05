Bureau Veritas Classed Fleet Passes 100 Million GRTs

Bureau Veritas has announced that the fleet of BV class ships have pushed past 100 million gross tons. At the end of the first half of 2014 more than 10,700 ships were classed.

Philippe Donche-Gay, executive vice president and head of BV’s marine and offshore division, said in a prepared statement: “Our classed fleet has doubled in size over the last eight years and it is gratifying that the growth is coming from clients who experience and recognize both our technical leadership and our responsiveness. In addition to newbuildings joining the fleet we are seeing increasing transfers of fleets of modern vessels.”

The classed fleet is diversified with a presence in every sector of shipping. Apart from bulk, tanker and containerships, in all of which BV has an important market share, BV claims to be a world leader in LNG, one of the few class societies with a major cruise ship portfolio, a world leader in classing tugs, offshore service and specialised vessels and in the top three class societies in the offshore field.