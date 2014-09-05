Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

CDF to Rebook Passengers on Zenith

Crosieres de France (CDF) has announced that it will continue to operate the Zenith in 2015, spending the summer season in the Mediterranean. As CDF was supposed to have received the Century, passengers who booked on that ship, will be offered similar or better accommodations on the Zenith, according to the line. In addition, the Horizon will continue to sail for CDF.

It was previously announced that the Zenith would be returned to Pullmantur. And Royal Caribbean announced earlier this week that the Century has been sold and will be sailing for Chinese Ctrip as of next spring.

 

