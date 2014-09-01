Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

P&O Cruises’ (UK) Winter Deals

P&O Cruises (UK) is turning up the heat for this winter by cutting prices on thousands of cruise holidays in its winter sun sale, with some sailings reduced by as much as 35%.

The two-week sale, which runs from September 1-15, covers selected departures to the Caribbean, Atlantic Coast and Canary Islands between October 14, 2014, and March 19, 2015.

Savings are offered on Saver and Early Saver fares with prices from £499 per person for an 11-night Atlantic Coast voyage from Southampton on Arcadia, departing on December 9, 2014.

Canary Islands sailings start at £599 per person for a 12-night cruise on Oriana, departing Southampton on November 10, 2014.

Caribbean cruises cost from £899 per person for a 17-night voyage from Malaga to Barbados on Ventura,  departing on October 22, 2014. Flights are included.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report