P&O Cruises’ (UK) Winter Deals

P&O Cruises (UK) is turning up the heat for this winter by cutting prices on thousands of cruise holidays in its winter sun sale, with some sailings reduced by as much as 35%.

The two-week sale, which runs from September 1-15, covers selected departures to the Caribbean, Atlantic Coast and Canary Islands between October 14, 2014, and March 19, 2015.

Savings are offered on Saver and Early Saver fares with prices from £499 per person for an 11-night Atlantic Coast voyage from Southampton on Arcadia, departing on December 9, 2014.

Canary Islands sailings start at £599 per person for a 12-night cruise on Oriana, departing Southampton on November 10, 2014.

Caribbean cruises cost from £899 per person for a 17-night voyage from Malaga to Barbados on Ventura, departing on October 22, 2014. Flights are included.