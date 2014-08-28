FleetPro to Manage Saint Laurent

FleetPro has announced that it has been awarded the technical and hotel operational management of the Saint Laurent of Haimark Line, starting service on the Great Lakes and the Saint Lawrence Seaway May 3, 2015.

With offices in Denver, Chicago and Berlin, Haimark will launch service with the 210-passenger Saint Laurent, formerly known as Sea Voyager. She was purposely build for Great Lakes Cruises and expedition-focused exotic Central and South American sailings.

The ship will be completely updated and refurbished before entering service, including a new fleet of zodiacs and refurbished outdoor areas.

Tom Markwell, Managing Partner of Haimark Line stated that “operating a ship that was especially constructed for the Great Lakes, Saint Lawrence Seaway and coastal New England along with a more ‘esoteric’ Central and South America cruise program will give our guests the experience of ports and destinations that can only be enjoyed by small cruise ship. These itineraries are for discerning travelers who care about the distinctive aspects of unique ports we visit.”

Hans Rood EVP for FleetPro added that; “our strong experience in running this high-quality cruise services and the introduction of a newly refurbished boutique-style ship will make the Saint Laurent a desirable travel opportunity.

FleetPro Ocean (formerly ISP) and FleetPro River (formerly River Advice) manages a combined fleet of ocean-going passenger ships, expedition cruise ships and river cruise ships in excess of 60 vessels.