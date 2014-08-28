Cunard Offers 2016 World and Exotic Program

Cunard Line has announced what it calls its 2016 World and Exotic Cruise Program tavelling to 92 unique destinations, including 32 maiden calls, in 47 countries. On sale beginning Sept. 10, 2014 (for Cunard past passengers), the program will feature three world and exotic cruises with options ranging from four to 121 days aboard the Queen Mary, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

“Since 1922, Cunard has carried on the tradition of creating luxurious and memorable adventures for travellers seeking a unique view of the world through our World Voyage Program,” said David Dingle, CEO. “Cunard has embarked on more circumnavigations than any other cruise line, all the while gaining a reputation for continuously providing guests with a world-class experience. We look forward to a fantastic year at sea with new and returning guests.”

Cunard initiated the world cruise concept in 1922, and in 2016 the company will celebrate 94 years of carrying more passengers around the globe than any other cruise line. The Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth will depart Southampton together on Jan. 10, 2016 and will all return from their respective world cruises May 10, 2016.

For the first time since 2009, the Queen Mary 2 will embark on a full circumnavigation, with eight maiden calls during her 120-night westbound voyage via South America and the Suez Canal. She will visit 38 ports of call in 26 countries, travelling more than 41,000 nautical miles.

The Queen Victoria offers guests the opportunity to experience the classic – a westbound circumnavigation of the globe with nine maiden calls during its 120-night exploration. Visiting 37 ports of call in 22 countries, the ship will sail more than 40,000 nautical miles over the course of her journey. She will pass through the Panama Canal, as well as provide scenic cruising in Milford Sound, part of New Zealand’s incredible Fjordland national park.

The Queen Elizabeth will embark on a 121-night voyage that spans 42 ports of call in 25 countries during its East-West sail through destinations in the Far East and Asia. A comprehensive immersion experience that includes 15 maiden calls, the Queen Elizabeth will explore the ancient cultures of Japan, Korea and China as well as Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines over the course of 36,000 nautical miles.

Destination highlights also include a transit through the Suez Canal and the Dardanelles, where guests may visit the historic sites of Aqaba and Istanbul.

Guests who book their 2016 World and Exotic Cruise adventures before 28 February 2015 will receive a reduced deposit of 15 percent and on board credit up to $3,000 per stateroom on Full World Cruises and Segments between 25 and 90 days, as well as free gratuities of up to $3,267 per stateroom (based on the 121-day Queen Elizabeth cruise) for voyages of 91 or more days. A second deposit of 15% is required 220 days prior to sail date.

In addition to On Board Credit, World Club members who book voyages of seven days or longer will receive an additional savings of up to $4,000 per stateroom discount off launch fares (the fares effective at the program launch). Savings expire on 28 February 2015.

This year, Cunard is offering a Flagship Collection of packages to guests, both pre- and post-voyage, giving them the choice to enhance their experience by booking select hotel packages. Hotel options include the Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa, the Peninsula Hong Kong, and the Hotel Belmond Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, among many other luxurious options.

Full world cruises start at $19,999 per person with segments starting at $2,299 per person.