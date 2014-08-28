Crystal Unveils Shore Program for Late Risers

This fall, Crystal Cruises is debuting shore programs designed for late risers, with tours starting at 11:00 am and noon, depending on the itinerary.

“There are so many distinctly different types of travelers, each with their own idea of the perfect vacation. For many, this involves plenty of rest and relaxation,” said Crystal President Edie Rodriguez. “The ‘Late-Risers Adventures’ allow guests who prefer more sleep in the morning, are perhaps still adjusting to a time change, or simply like to enjoy a long, leisurely breakfast, to keep their preferred schedule without missing out on any of the insightful, expertly crafted Crystal Adventures in a select destination.”

The new, later excursions will be offered beginning with Crystal Serenity’s September 19 Boston-Québec sailing, and on Crystal Symphony’s September 27 Hamburg-Lisbon sailing.