Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Hanseatic Sets Record – 480 km from North Pole

The expedition ship Hanseatic of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises claims a new record for passenger ships in the Northeast Passage. Yesterday afternoon (August 26, 2014), the 122.8-meter-long ship reached the northernmost point at 85°, 40.7' north and 135°, 39.6' east. At this latitude, the Hanseatic was just 480 kilometers from the North Pole.

“Unusual ice conditions made this record possible. North of the New Siberian Islands in the Russian Arctic, there was a large ice-free zone stretching north through the Arctic Ocean, which we used for this spontaneous detour,” said Captain Thilo Natke. In temperatures of around zero degrees and a brisk north-easterly wind, the passengers took a Zodiac ride along the edge of the pack ice. This event was then celebrated in style with a party on deck.

The expedition through the Northeast Passage set off from Nome/Alaska on August 12, 2014 and will continue on to Severnaya Zemlya in the next few days. It will feature expeditionary landings followed by cruises through the Kara Sea, Novaya Zemlya, the Barents Sea, Murmansk (end of the Northeast Passage), Hammerfest and Bodo, where the expedition will come to an end on September 10, 2014.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Naval Rocha