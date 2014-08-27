P&O Britannia Offers New Spa Firsts for UK Market

P&O Cruises has promised it will unveil the most opulent wellness facilities in its fleet as well as the largest gym and most extensive selection of classes and additional spa treatments when Britannia launches in March next year.

The Oasis Spa will boast two new features designed to appeal to couples or groups, the cruise line said, with a private villa in the spa area and a new blowout menu, for a blow dry, style and make-up in the hair salon.

The addition of the Oasis Villa marks a first for the P&O fleet, offering an exclusive area where guests can unwind in surroundings that include a private whirlpool and personal spa therapist for a treatment of their choice. They can complete the hedonistic treat by ordering a glass of champagne.

The blowout menu is said to be trending across UK hair salons. Described as "perfect for black tie evenings on board," passengers can pop along to have their hair styled by "head honchos of the hair dryer and masters of the make-up brush." Options include deep conditioning hair treatments to full blown "bombshell" makeovers with hair up and make-up.

As with the rest of the P&O Cruises fleet, Britannia’s Oasis Spa will feature Elemis products and the list of treatments has been expanded to include seven new advanced facials. The line’s first Spa Shop will also open its doors, featuring skin and haircare products by Elemis, La Therapie, Phyto, Bliss and Sebastian.

Like its sister ships, Ventura and Azura, Britannia will have a VIP open-air deck area, The Retreat, where stewards serve cold flannels, chilled drinks and snacks, and alfresco spa treatments are offered in the privacy of shaded cabanas.

The Hydrotherapy suite provides a suitably impressive roll-call of sybaritic temptations, from heated loungers, waterbeds and a salt cave to a hydrotherapy pool with reflexology, massaging jets and air recliners.