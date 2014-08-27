Vancouver

Keel Laid for Holland America’s New Pinnacle Class

Holland America Line has announced the keel laying of its new 2,650-guest Pinnacle Class ship on Aug. 22 at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard. A 680-ton block was lowered by crane into the yard’s building dock, marking the official beginning of construction. The 99,500-gross-ton ship is scheduled for delivery in February 2016.

The event was attended by Holland America Line’s Keith Taylor, senior vice president, fleet operations and Cyril Tatar, vice president, newbuild and technical operations.

“As the largest ship ever built for Holland America Line, the vessel features many innovations and new features,” commented Stein Kruse, president and CEO of Holland America.

 
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report