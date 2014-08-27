Celebrity: Introducing Sea and Land ‘Explorations’

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled a new program it calls Celebrity Explorations – pairing ocean cruises with what it calls deep, immersive destination experiences on land.

Celebrity said that its destination experts have uncovered the most authentic experiences in each destination and cultivated relationships with local experts to deliver more than 20 different one-of-a-kind Celebrity Explorations, with more to be revealed this year. Vacationers can combine a cruise with several days of extensive and fully-guided tours, exhilarating excursions and indulgent hotels – minus the stress of planning.

Guests can pair a safari in Africa's wildlife reserves with a cruise to the Iberian Peninsula or journey down the Amazon River on a luxury custom-built riverboat with floor-to-ceiling picture windows before setting sail on a Celebrity ship for an Antarctic cruise. Additional Celebrity Explorations that offer memorable insight into the sights, flavors, culture and history of destinations include vacations that combine Sydney, Australia with cruises in the South Pacific.

"As a modern luxury vacation company, we are in the business of providing outstanding vacation experiences and have been doing so for nearly 25 years," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Celebrity, in a prepared statement. "With the introduction of Celebrity Explorations, we are giving our guests more of what they value and expect from Celebrity – authentic, immersive and upscale vacation experiences that combine luxury hotels, guided tours by our destination concierges and the best in local dining with a unique selection of ocean cruises and more. Our new style of travel pairs two exceptional vacations in one – and both have been perfectly planned down to the very last detail to create one exhilarating vacation."

Highlights from the collection of Celebrity Explorations, ranging from 11 to 22 nights, include: Sydney: guests can spend three nights in a hotel, combined with city tours and a dinner cruise, before sailing the South Pacific aboard the Solstice. Available for select sailings departing Jan. 18 – March 22, 2015 and Oct. 21, 2015 – April 1, 2016

Africa: a five-night safari beginning in Nairobi, Kenya before heading to a lodge in Lake Nakuru National Park and a tented camp in the Masai Mara Game Reserve. Guests can enjoy three fully escorted expeditions before joining the Eclipse in Southampton, England to sail to the Canary Islands. Available for sailings departing Aug. 30 - Oct. 21, 2015.

Amazon and the Antarctic: This is a customizable 21- to 22-night tour with vacationers taking in the sights and sounds of South America in Lima, Buenos Aires or Santiago. They will then experience untouched scenery and wildlife while sailing down the Amazon River in a riverboat chartered exclusively for Celebrity. From here, travelers will embark on a 14- or 15-night cruise aboard the Infinity, visiting destinations that include Antarctica, Argentina and Chile.