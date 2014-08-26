Wartsila Launches New System for Fuel Gas Handling

Wartsila has announced an upgraded version of its LNGPac, which was originally introduced in 2010. It comprises a complete system for LNG fuel handling, which when introduced included the bunkering station, the LNG tank and tank connection space with the required process equipment, the heating media skid, and the control and monitoring system.

The system has proven to be a valuable enabler of LNG fuel for marine applications with more than 20 LNGPac systems in operation or under construction, according to a company statement.

Wartsila said that by upgrading the system into a more compact and technically advanced version, safety and reliability will be enhanced, while the capital and operating expenditures (CAPEX & OPEX) will be reduced. The new system has fewer moving parts, and therefore less maintenance is required. Furthermore, the compact design and advanced integration of components makes installation at the shipyard faster and easier.

The heating media skid, used to evaporate LNG for pressurizing the storage tank and to provide the engine with the correct gas temperature, has now been removed as have the pumps. The new LNGPac utilizes the engine's cooling water, which results in fewer interfaces and less installation work for the shipyard. By eliminating electrical consumers, the vessel becomes even more environmentally friendly.

A similar improvement is made to Wartsila's Cold Recovery solution, which enables the cold energy of the LNG to be utilized by the ship's HVAC-system. In the new system the ship's HVAC (or other refrigeration systems) are connected directly to the tank connection space, thus removing a complete circuit consisting of heat exchangers, valves and pumps.

The company’s Gas Valve Unit (GVU) is a module located between the LNG storage system and the dual-fuel (DF) engine. It is used to regulate the gas pressure and ensure a safe disconnect of the gas system should that be necessary. By combining the LNGPac and the GVU into a single, fully integrated system, the company claims considerable space savings and a simple 'plug and play' solution will save installation time and costs for the yard.

The gas fuel system also includes an integrated airlock and control cabinet, a more compact bunkering station, an enclosed or integrated gas valve unit, and maximised LNG storage volume. Several of the features have been patented.