Royal Caribbean Smart Ship Concept – More Highlights

At a press conference on Monday afternoon in Papenburg, Germany, Royal Caribbean International rolled out its Quantum-class Smart Ship concept (see news here), with Chairman and CEO Richard Fain making the announcement from the top of Block 21 of the under-construction Anthem of the Seas.

Here are some more highlights from Royal’s latest tech news: “We have eliminated the check-in process,” said Fain. “There is literally no check in, everything can be done beforehand.”

There is also new luggage tracking from Royal Caribbean’s iPhone app for the Quantum, allowing passengers to track their luggage through seven zones – from pier to stairwells and then to the stateroom. The tracking works via a RFID tag the pierside porters will put on the luggage.

According to Fain, internet bandwidth has been a “real problem,” but after a 2012 announcement with O3b Networks, new satellites will enable much more bandwidth and speed, and offer an internet environment onboard similar to a DSL connection.

“The bandwidth of this vessel will have more capability than every other cruise ship in the world combined,” added Fain. “Everyone will be able to do streaming video.”

Pricing plans have not been set yet for onboard internet, but Royal continues to suggest that it will offer a resort-style per-day (unlimited) pricing model on internet access.

New experiences in the North Star and a skydiving simulator will not carry charges. “We want to add to the experience,” Fain said. Passenger management for the venues has gone to a new level. “Our objective is no one should ever wait in line,” Fain continued, adding there were new systems in place to manage lines and passenger flow.

