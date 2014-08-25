Port of San Diego Seeking Exec Search for Position of CEO



The Port of San Diego has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for qualified firms to provide search services for the position of Executive Director/CEO. The RFQ was issued August 15, 2014 and submittals are due by 3 p.m. on Monday, September 15, 2014.

Some of the factors that will be used to evaluate respondents include a demonstrated ability to provide executive search services for previous search assignments that were successfully completed, qualifications and pertinent experience of all assigned personnel, the reputation and expertise of the firm, a clear understanding of the scope of work involved and the approach to the assignment as indicated in the written submittal.