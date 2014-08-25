Viking Offers Fixed Price Global Product Agreements

Viking Life-Saving is introducing a new fixed-price offering for its shipowner agreements, which it said will enable customers to leverage the manufacturer’s global reach, broad range and worldwide stock points to streamline day-to-day safety equipment purchases in ports around the world.

Viking called it a new answer to shipowner requests for predictable costs, reduced risk and easier administration. And it’s combining the company’s extensive network, worldwide stock points, and the integration of marine equipment supplier Hygrapha to do it.

The so-called “Global Safety Product Agreement” is a centralized equipment purchasing agreement designed to help shipowners who need to acquire or replace equipment in a variety of ports around the world – and who want to avoid wasting valuable resources and time to find the right product at the right price.

Henrik Uhd Christensen, CEO of Viking, explained: “Shipowners don’t want to spend too much time dealing with minor, one-off purchases, they don’t want to risk buying sub-standard equipment, and they certainly don’t want to overpay for anything in the name of convenience. Highly efficient shipping operations, for example, have carefully specified the types of equipment that make business sense for their fleet. But working with local marine suppliers takes time, and they may not have a similar product in terms of quality, compliance or price in stock.”

With the new agreement, shipowners who sign up will have global availability of over 50 products to start with in pre-determined ports at annually fixed prices.