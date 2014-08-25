Association of Canadian Port Authorities Names New Chair and Board

The Association of Canadian Port Authorities (ACPA) has announced new leadership as it said it is focusing on launching a “nationwide effort to bolster port infrastructure and navigate the shifting tides of global trade.”

The ACPA introduced its new boards of directors at its annual conference in Bathurst, NB, and said its new leadership group will make it a priority to work with the federal government to strengthen Canada’s ports to support increased international trade.

“Empowering ports is critical to the future economic growth of Canada,” said Bernie Dumas, president and CEO of the Nanaimo Port Authority (NPA), who was unanimously selected by the board of directors to be chair of the APCA board for 2014-15. “Now is the time for us to seize the moment. Ports are at the core of Canada’s supply chain, and are crucial to moving goods in and out of the country. We have the opportunity now to pair Canada’s 21st century trade agenda with 21st century trade efficiency.”

Karen Oldfield, president and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority, was selected as incoming vice-chair of the board.

Pierre Gagnon, president and CEO of the Port of Sept-Iles, was named incoming corporate secretary/treasurer.

Rounding out the complement of eight board members were: Sean Hanrahan, St. John’s Port Authority; Mario Girard, Quebec Port Authority; Donna Taylor, Oshawa Port Authority; Robin Silvester, Port Metro Vancouver; and Sylvie Vachon, Montreal Port Authority (past chair).

The ACPA represents all Canadian Port Authorities, various government entities and companies doing business in the marine sector.