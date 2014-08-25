Nordic Made Names New COO With Cruise Experience

Nordic Made has announced that it has appointed Christian Compton, as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the overall operations.

The company said that Compton brings with him more than a decade of ship refit and construction experience. Early in his career he was part of refit projects such as Royal Caribbean International's Enchantment of the Seas lengthening, the largest cruise vessel to be lengthened, and the diesel retrofit program for the Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises gas turbine fleets. He also has newbuild management experience from various fleets including the Oasis class vessels.

Most recently Compton was senior director corporate ship refit for Carnival Corporation, where he directed the Carnival Destiny conversion to Carnival Sunshine and helped establish the corporate office for fleet refits and technical initiatives.

Tore Enger, chairman of Nordic Made, called the appointment: "a strategic hire to secure the foundation for the continued growth of Nordic Made into the refit market."

Nordic Made provides worldwide solution oriented electricians, mechanics, pipe fitters and technicians to secure green installations and efficient renovations on marine vessels - both during dry docking and while they are in service.

Compton will be based at the Nordic Made operational headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.