Holland America Promotes Suites

Holland America Line is promoting suite bookings with incentives. Guests who book a suite on qualifying “Explore 4” itineraries receive a $300 onboard spending credit per stateroom ($150 per person) and a free Canaletto dinner in addition to the other four perks featured in the recently launched savings program: a free Signature Beverage Package and free Pinnacle Grill dinner for guests booking an ocean-view and higher category stateroom, free or reduced cruise fares for third and fourth guests in the same stateroom on select sailings and 50 percent reduced deposits.

Holland America features four suite categories : Vista Suite (Verandah Suite), Signature Suite (Verandah Suite with additional sofa bed), Neptune Suite (Deluxe Verandah Suite) and Pinnacle Suite (Penthouse Verandah Suite).

Pinnacle Suites, available on five of its ships have a full-sized dining room capable of seating eight. Guests can also take advantage of a full-sized bathtub and an oversized whirlpool tub.

A hallmark of the Holland America experience for all Pinnacle and Neptune suite guests is exclusive access to the Neptune Lounge. An exclusive retreat, the lounge is found on all 15 ships in the fleet and is a private place to relax, socialize with other suite guests and enjoy the personalized service of a concierge who can make shipboard reservations and provide guidance about Holland America experiences, the cruise line stated. The lounge provides worktables, a large screen television, library, sofas and chairs, complimentary refreshments throughout the day and Wi-Fi for a small charge. One-Touch 24-hour concierge service even is available when the Neptune Lounge is closed.

Amenities are enhanced for suite guests, and depending on suite category include perks such as a wide selection of pillows, fresh flowers, personalized stationery, a premium duvet, oversized bath towels, and soft, cotton bathrobes and slippers.

Pinnacle and Neptune suite guests receive extra-special amenities such as corsages and boutonnieres for the first formal night, cold hors d'oeuvres served before dinner each evening on request, binoculars and umbrellas for use on the cruise, priority tender boarding, complimentary laundry service, and in-suite high tea service on request.