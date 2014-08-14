Celebrity Offers Incentive to Book Onboard

Celebrity Cruises' onboard booking program, “Celebrity Future Cruise Vacations”, is now giving guests the chance to enjoy an instant onboard credit of up to $500. The cruise line said that simply by booking a future Celebrity cruise while onboard a Celebrity ship, guests can immediately receive the credit to spend during their current cruise or they have the option to use it when on a future Celebrity vacation.

The offer, now available on the majority of the line’s ships, also is combinable with one of the benefits from the year-round “Evergreen 123Go!” promotion - a choice of a free “Classic Beverage Package”, free gratuities or up to an additional $300 in onboard credit.

“By booking a future cruise onboard, they can decide when they would like to receive their onboard credit - now or later - it’s up to them," said Dondra Ritzenthaler, SVP, sales, trade support and services. “Plus, reservations made onboard will be credited right back to the guest’s preferred travel professional.”

"We are currently rolling out the program to the remaining ships, so that all vacationers can take advantage of this great promotion," added Grant Van Ulbrich, director, onboard cruise sales.

The new offer is currently available to vacationers sailing onboard Celebrity Silhouette, Solstice, Summit, Eclipse, Constellation and Equinox. The new offer will be launched to the Century, Reflection, Infinity, and Millennium by the end of August.