Equestrian Games Draw Passengers to Le Havre

For cruise passengers interested in equestrian events, Normandy is be the place to be from Aug. 23 to Sept. 7, when the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games TM will be held.

Normandy will host some 1,000 horses and competitors from over 60 nations. 500,000 visitors are expected to come and watch the eight disciplines of the Games which include Jumping, Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting, Reining and Para-Dressage.

During the World Equestrian Games, no less than 19 cruise ships are expected in the Norman cruise ports: There will be15 calls in Le Havre, two in Cherbourg, and two in Honfleur and Rouen.

The World Equestrian Games 2014 also focuses attention on one of Europe’s leading equestrian region and the great potential for shore excursions on this theme. Normandy is France’s leading horse-breeding region with 8,300 horse breeders with 10,000 births a year, and there are some 300 riding centers.