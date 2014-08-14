Cruise Holidays Network Merges into Vacation.Com

Cruise Holidays, a cruise-only franchisor, has announced that it is becoming a division within Vacation.com. The company said the transition is taking place to not only add significant value to the ongoing participation by members of Cruise Holidays, but also to further increase the overall strength of the Cruise Holidays brand. Both Cruise Holidays and Vacation.com are part of Travel Leaders Group.

According to Cruise Holidays, because its agencies will be invited to continue using the brand via an annual license, there will be little to no impact on anything their clients see, other than continued enhancements, along with a greater variety in suppliers offered by Vacation.com. Additionally, Cruise Holidays agencies will continue to benefit exclusively from existing preferred supplier agreements, programs and services.

“The net positive impact on the members of our Cruise Holidays family cannot be overstated,” said John Lovell, CTC, President, Travel Leaders Franchise, Leisure and Consortia. “Essentially, this means that Cruise Holidays – along with what our franchisees have come to expect – will remain consistently supported from within the Vacation.com organization. Yet because of Vacation.com’s sheer size and scope, they’ll also now be in a position to further avail themselves of everything that our consortium offers, including additional suppliers particularly on the tour side.”

“Our commitment to the success of our Cruise Holidays members remains intact while at the same time lowering the cost of participation. The Cruise Holidays brand is strategically vital to our company, and through these changes, we’re proud to offer them more than ever before,” said Kevin Weisner, senior vice president, Cruise Holidays International. Weisner will remain with the company and join the Vacation.com senior management team.

Vacation.com claims to be the largest travel services marketing organization in North America, serving independent retail travel agencies across the U.S. and Canada. Vacation.com facilitates “The Power of the Partnership” between a network of quality Preferred Suppliers and member agencies that increase profits through disciplined marketing, comprehensive training and unique vacation products.

Vacation.com is owned by Travel Leaders Group and maintains its headquarters in Alexandria, VA.