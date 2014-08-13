Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Guadeloupe Announces Strong 2014-2015 Season with Five Homeported Ships

Guadeloupe has announced that it expects 300,000 passengers on 317 ship calls for the 2014-2015 season. Calls will be at Guadeloupe’s several ports in Pointe à Pitre, Deshaies, Les Saintes and Basse Terre.

According to Olivier-Bernard Michel, director of cruise for the Guadeloupe Board of Tourism, five ships will homeport in Pointe a Pitre: for Costa Crociere, the Costa Magica, Mediterranea and Fortuna; for MSC, the Musica; and for CDF, L’Horizon .

Twenty-one different ships will be making transit calls; the most frequent callers will be the Seabourn Spirit (11), Mein Schiff (10), AIDAluna (9), and Club Med (8).

Both calls and passenger traffic will be up year-over-year, often with two ships in port on the same day, and sometimes three.

New callers this coming season will include the Costa Fortuna and new companies include Pullmantur, TUI and Thomson Cruises.

The Board of Tourism said it is committed to further develop the cruise traffic in Guadeloupe and offer s hips, guests and crew a warm and friendly welcome.

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

April 22, 2018
Valletta

San Diego

