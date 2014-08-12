MCP Names New CEO

Maritime Communications Partner (MCP) has named Frode Stoeldal its new CEO, taking over as the company’s founder, Knut Fjellheim, is returning to his previous position as COO.

According to MCP, Stoeldal will be tasked with strengthening the company’s positon in the marine market, offering what it called innovative communications solutions

Stoeldal comes from Telenor, MCP’s parent company, where he has held various executive positions, both in Norway and in Asia. His appointment is effective as of Aug. 18.

MCP said in a prepared statement that it has been growing its marine business in the cruise, ferry and offshore markets.