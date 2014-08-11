MSC Offers Marathon in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

MSC Cruises has announced a so-called Grand Voyage aboard the Magnifica, sailing from Hamburg on Nov. 8 (2014) to Buenos Aires. The 20-day sailing will call at Le Havre, Southampton, Lisbon, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Recife, Salvador de Bahia and Rio de Janeiro.

Among the unique shore experience opportunities, passengers can take part in the first Tenerife Marathon on Nov. 16. There will be various levels of difficulty from an 8 km course, to a half marathon at 21 km and a full 42 km marathon. Participants must submit their application no later than Oct. 25.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report