MSC Offers Marathon in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

MSC Cruises has announced a so-called Grand Voyage aboard the Magnifica, sailing from Hamburg on Nov. 8 (2014) to Buenos Aires. The 20-day sailing will call at Le Havre, Southampton, Lisbon, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Recife, Salvador de Bahia and Rio de Janeiro.

Among the unique shore experience opportunities, passengers can take part in the first Tenerife Marathon on Nov. 16. There will be various levels of difficulty from an 8 km course, to a half marathon at 21 km and a full 42 km marathon. Participants must submit their application no later than Oct. 25.