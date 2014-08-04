Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Azamara Offers “Buy One, Get One Half Off”

Azamara Club Cruises is offering ‘buy one, get one half off” fares for 2015/2016 cruises, citing results from social media surveys that is what people want.

During the survey period held the week of June 2, according to Azamara, participants were asked what promotion they would most like to see, given four choices: double stateroom upgrade, onboard spending credit, free shore excursion, or 50 percent off second guest cruise fare.

Available for all stateroom categories booked starting August 4 through September 30, travelers can choose from almost 100 voyages visiting ports of call in South America, the Mediterranean, Northern and Western Europe, Asia and Australia.

 

