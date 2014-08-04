Fifth Anniversary Sale Aboard Selected Paul Gauguin Sailings

Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing cruise ship in the South Pacific, the 332-passenger Paul Gauguin, and the 88-passenger Tere Moana, has announced its “5th Anniversary Sale” on select 2014 and 2015 Tahiti, French Polynesia, South Pacific and Latin America voyages, when booked by August 16, 2014.

To celebrate its five years in the cruise industry, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of $600 to $3,400 per person off previously advertised rates.

Cruises aboard the Gauguin are offered from November through March to Tahiti and the Society Islands, Tuamotus and Cook Islands, ranging from seven to 11 nights, starting at $3,345 per person.

Only three sailings are offered on the Moana: seven days from Puerto Caldera, Dec. 123 and 20, and an eight-night voyage from Colon to St. Maarten, March 20. Rates start at $1,995 per person.