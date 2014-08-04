Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

TUI Orders Two More Ships for 2016 and 2017

Mein Schiff 3TUI Cruises announced today that it has ordered two more newbuilds to be built at the Turku shipyard. Mein Schiff 5 and 6 are slated for deliveries in 2016 and 2017.

Friedrich Joussen, CEO of TUI AG, said: "In Germany and in Europe the interest in cruises is increasing. The Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises has set a new premium standard in the market and it has attracted new markets for cruise holidays.

“The ships are excellently booked to capacity and the company is growing. TUI Cruises and its vessels are a pivotal pillar for our differentiation and growth strategy. Cruises meet the trend and are being discovered by new customer segments."

At the presentation of the TUI AG half-year results Joussen had already called the prospects for the cruise segment as highly attractive and alluded to an expansion of the Mein Schiff fleet. This expansion is now being turned into action with the two vessels on order.

The new ships will be sisters of the previous newbuilds Mein Schiff 3 and Mein Schiff 4: 295 meters long spanning 15 decks with 1,250 cabins. The majority of the "well-being" ships’ cabins, 90 percent, will be outside cabins with 82 percent having balconies. The 97,000-ton newbuilds will carry approximately 2,500 guests based on double occupancy.

Richard J. Vogel, CEO TUI Cruises, commented: ''We are pleased that a positive outcome of the negotiations between STX and Meyer Werft has been achieved. This step ensures that TUI Cruises keeps the valuable know-how of the shipyard.”

TUI Cruises is a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The company founded in April 2008 and headquartered in Hamburg has been offering cruises for the German-speaking market since May 2009.

 
 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 101
Cruise Industry News Annual Report