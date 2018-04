Starting tomorrow, Aug. 2, San Diego will have an open-air fresh seafood market at Fish Harbor Pier (between Ruocco Park and Seaport Village). People will be able to purchase local crab, lobster, sea urchins and fish right on the dock near downtown.

Called the Tuna Harbor Dockside Market, it will be open for the public from 8 a.m. and close when the seafood runs out.

The market will feature freshly caught seafood from local waters.