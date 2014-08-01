Celebrity Launches ‘Signature Event Cruises’

Celebrity Cruises has announced an array of what it calls “Signature Event Sailings” for 2015-2016. Guests can experience special events and celebrations as part of their cruise vacation while sailing to popular locales in Europe, the Far East and South America.

Providing vacationers with inside access into a series of events across the globe, Celebrity’s Signature Event Sailings will endeavor to immerse guests in each culture-rich destination with specially designed shore excursions that place them in the middle of the action or a VIP vantage point. Vacationers seeking to explore and experience a destination’s unique and authentic cultural events can set their sights on celebrating the Cannes Film Festival, the historic Redentore Festival in Venice, Italy; Chinese New Year in Hong Kong, the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, and more.

To further enhance the Signature Event Sailings vacation experience, guests also will be entertained and engaged onboard with unique shows, speakers and activities inspired by the highlighted world event.

Special events also include Anzac Day -- the 100th Anniversary Commemoration in Turkey as part of a 12-night Turkey and Greece cruise departing on April 22, 2015, Celebrity said that history buffs can step back in time with a visit to the battlefields of Gallipoli, one of the world’s historically significant military sites. Guests also have the chance to explore and enjoy a tour of the Gallipoli Peninsula, which showcases Turkey’s culture and history.

Onboard the Celebrity Consellation, passengers can learn about World War I and II from historian and author Peter Donovan, plus there will be a special viewing of the 100th Anniversary of Anzac Day service televised from the beaches of Gallipoli as well as a commemorative onboard ceremony.

The British Open will be featured on the July 15, 2015 from Amsterdam and vacationers can enjoy VIP experiences that include special onboard events hosted by a golf pro, entry at the historic championship in St. Andrews, teeing up for a round of golf on courses in three different locations during the sailing, and the rare opportunity to walk the Old Course.