LR Statutory Alert: Hong Kong Limits Dark Smoke Emissions

The Hong Kong Marine Department has issued Notice No. 92 of 2014 detailing amended requirements for the control of dark smoke emissions, according to a statutory alert from Lloyd’s Register (LR).

It is now an offense for any vessel in the waters of Hong Kong to emit dark smoke, which is as dark as, or darker than, shade 2 on the ‘Ringelmann chart’ for three minutes or more continuously at any one time.

For international vessels which contravene the requirements, the owner, his agent and the master are each liable to a fine of HK$ 25,000 for a first conviction and a fine of HK$ 50,000 for any subsequent conviction.

For domestic vessels, the owner, his agent and the coxswain are each liable to a fine of HK$ 10,000 for a first conviction, and to a fine of HK$ 25,000 for any subsequent conviction.

Thus, ships must observe the new requirements and ensure that engines and fuel systems are maintained in good condition in order to avoid excessive dark smoke emissions.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report