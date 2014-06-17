Nanaimo Plans World-Class Rail Excursion

The Nanaimo Port Authority (NPA) and SRY Rail Link have announced a joint feasibility study to create a “World Class” Vancouver Island rail excursion service which could commence in the summer of 2015.

The study would analyze and review the railways current infrastructure and operations, and evaluate the marketing requirements to determine the financial viability of creating such a tourism opportunity for the Central Island communities.

According to the port, it is its hope that the development of a high quality attraction will assist in increasing the cruise ship calls to Nanaimo, and open up new markets for the top tier cruise lines.

The study will start in July 2014 and a complete report is expected to be finalized later this fall. It is the NPA and SRY’s intent to have the excursion service in full operation to coincide with the 2015 Nanaimo cruise season.