Cruise Port Hamburg To Welcome Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Cruise Line is sending its newest ship the Norwegian Escape to Hamburg, the port has announced. She will be calling on Oct. 23, 2015, and will be the largest cruise ship to date to call.

According to Cruise Port Hamburg, the new vessel will be making its public debut in the city – first during a two-night cruise for the travel industry and, following that, a two-night cruise for consumers from Hamburg to Southampton.

The 4,200-passenger Escape is under construction at Meyer Werft.

“The European market has played an important role for Norwegian Cruise Line for years now, with Germany in particular one of our key source markets. Our choice of Hamburg as the venue for the Continental European premiere celebrations for a new vessel clearly illustrates our commitment to the German market, demonstrating the potential we see here for Norwegian in the coming years,” said Juergen Stille, director business development continental Europe at Norwegian.