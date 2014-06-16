Stockholm is Expecting 470,000 Pax

The Ports of Stockholm is anticipating an estimated 274 cruise ships this year, bringing a total of about 470,000 passengers, continuing a traffic build-up from a record 2013 season.

According to a statement from the port, 36 ships are using Stockholm for turnarounds. The majority of 2014 turnarounds will be from the luxury brands, including Regent Seven Seas, Silversea and Crystal Cruises.

A recent survey showed that 97 percent of the passengers go ashore in Stockholm and spend an average of 5.9 hours on land, compared to a European average of 87% and 4.8 hours.

The port said that Stockholm has a wide selection of activities and attractions, and is continually developing products to reach new target groups, such as families, MICE and LGBT market segments.

“Cruise passengers choose Stockholm for all it has to offer, whether it be food, museums, design, shopping or music. Thanks to its compact size, the city is the perfect cruise destination for day trippers as well as turnarounds,” said Claudia Quas, project manager of Stockholm Cruise Network.

Stockholm also claims to be one of the few ports in the world that can accept both black and grey water at all piers, and offers cruise companies financial rebates for sorting their waste.