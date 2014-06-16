TUI Cruises Names New CEO

TUI Cruises Names New CEO

TUI Cruises has named Wybcke Meier as CEO as of Oct. 1, 2014, assuming responsibility for the Mein Schiff fleet. The 45-year-old will succeed Richard J. Vogel who has decided to pursue a new entrepreneurial challenge outside the company.

Meier is currently managing director at Windrose Finest Travel and OFT. She previously worked for tour operator Oger Tours from 2002 to 2010, where her last position was marketing and sales director and board member.

The trained travel agent started her career at Fischer Reisen, where she held various positions before becoming marketing and sales manager. When Fischer Reisen was acquired by Condor Flugdienst GmbH, she integrated the tour operator into the newly founded C&N Touristic AG. In 2000, Meier joined the Hamburg- based travel shopping channel Via 1 - Schoner Reisen as sales manager.

As of this fall, TUI Cruises senior management will consist of Wybcke Meier and CFO Frank Kuhlmann.

 

