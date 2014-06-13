Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Kevin Sheehan Named Entrepreneur of the Year

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that President and CEO Kevin Sheehan has received the 2014 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in Florida for the Hospitality and Leisure category. Sheehan accepted the award during a gala ceremony held last evening at the Hilton Orlando. Sheehan was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award recipients, leading CEOs and other regional business leaders.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by EY with this prestigious award,” said Sheehan. “But it is the hard work, passion and dedication of Norwegian’s 25,000 shipboard and shore side team members that made this award possible. I am extremely fortunate to lead such an incredible team dedicated to delivering the vacation of a lifetime to our guests.”

Greg Rosica, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Florida program partner, emphasized that this award program recognizes high-growth entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Sheehan joined Norwegian as CEO in 2008 with a vision to take the company from good to great with a bold vision of becoming the cruise line of choice for guests, travel partners, investors and employees. Norwegian now leads the industry in various metrics, including net yield, a metric of revenue per berth, and return on invested capital. In 2013, Norwegian completed a successful initial public offering. The company also recently introduced two game-changing vessels, Norwegian Breakaway in April 2013 and Norwegian Getaway in January 2014.

Sheehan is now entered into the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National awards which will take place in Palm Springs, Calif., on November 15, 2014, as part of the EY Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report