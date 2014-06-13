Royal Caribbean Bartender Wins Contest Among Cruise Lines

Shekhar Grover of Royal Caribbean International has been crowned Diageo Global Travel best cruise line bartender at a final held last night in Miami. Judged by a panel of industry members, Shekhar was said to have impressed with his showmanship, cocktail-making and flair.

Shekhar presented his skills in front of the judges - Mario Seijo, World Class Global Winner for Latin America & Caribbean 2013; Enrique De Colsa, Master Distiller at DON JULIO Tequila; and Arturo Savage, one of Diageo’s Senior Reserve Ambassadors.

Shekhar, 27, from India, triumphed over 5,500 floating bartenders from four of the world’s leading cruise lines: Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises. He and fellow competitors were tested on different aspects of their craft, creativity and bartending knowledge.

The mixologist master will go forward to the DIAGEO RESERVE WORLD CLASS Bartender of the Year Global Final taking place July 28 – Aug. 1, 2014 in London, to battle it out against 50 of the world’s best bartenders for the coveted ‘Bartender of the Year’ title.

Shekhar is one of the lead bartenders on the Oasis of Seas.

“We are very proud to have Shekhar as a member of the Royal Caribbean team,” said Brian Abel, vice president of food & beverage at Royal Caribbean. “He is a very talented and dedicated barman who embodies Royal Caribbean’s spirit of innovation and our world-renowned friendly and engaging GOLD Anchor Service. We wish Shekhar the very best of luck in July.”