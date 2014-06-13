American Steamboat Names Sr. VP of Sales

American Queen Steamboat Company has named J. William “Bill” Diebenow senior vice president of sales. In his role, Diebenow replaces recently retired Jeff Drew to oversee all aspects of agency sales, distribution channels and lead the company’s regional sales directors.

Diebenow joins American Queen Steamboat Company’s executive team with over 20 years of senior sales and marketing experience, most recently leading business development as vice president with Preferred Hotel Group and Optriant. Prior, he led High Country Passage and the World Leaders Symposium, creating educational events with celebrity personalities.

His background also includes directing sales and marketing for Intrav/Clipper Cruise Line.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide