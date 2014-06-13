American Steamboat Names Sr. VP of Sales

American Queen Steamboat Company has named J. William “Bill” Diebenow senior vice president of sales. In his role, Diebenow replaces recently retired Jeff Drew to oversee all aspects of agency sales, distribution channels and lead the company’s regional sales directors.

Diebenow joins American Queen Steamboat Company’s executive team with over 20 years of senior sales and marketing experience, most recently leading business development as vice president with Preferred Hotel Group and Optriant. Prior, he led High Country Passage and the World Leaders Symposium, creating educational events with celebrity personalities.

His background also includes directing sales and marketing for Intrav/Clipper Cruise Line.