CCNE: Are Scrubbers Making Shorepower Irrelevant?

If clean exhaust comes out of the stacks of a cruise ship from a working scrubber system, shorepower may be getting less relevant for ports to install by the day.

According to industry executives and port officials at the Cruise Canada New England Symposium being held in Corner Brook this week, scrubbers may alleviate the need for shore-side plug-ins.

Around the Canada/New England region, one shorepower installation is underway in Halifax, but not expected to be done until later this year – behind the original plan for it to be online for the entire cruise season.

Plans in Brooklyn to offer shorepower to Carnival Corporation ships have gone quiet, but Montreal and Quebec are still moving ahead with planning for installations with government support.