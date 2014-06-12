MCP Signs Corsica Ferries for VAVE

According to Maritime Communications Partners (MCP), Corsica Ferries is the first company to tap into its new entertainment and information platform for the ferry- and cruise industry. Following a trial run, five vessels in the Mediterranean will be equipped with VAVE (Value Adding Voyage Experience platform) this summer. “Passengers will enjoy rich digital leisure opportunities from an innovative onboard digital entertainment and information solution.”

MCP said its new business enablement platform VAVE is set to change the industry with communications- and entertainment solutions that meets current and emerging demands from crew and passengers. It claims VAVE is a game-changer that supports onboard revenue generation as well as increasing customer satisfaction. The solution improves travel experiences through services suited “needs and wants” from crew and passengers with an onboard cloud that delivers entertainment and information to any device with the same speed and quality of service as onshore.

“Consumer technology changes the way organizations plan, manage, operate, control and evaluate their business. The cruise and ferry industry must put mobile and digital solutions amongst its top priorities. VAVE allows communication on a rich digital experience platform that dramatically improves travel experiences and creates a digital umbrella of opportunities for all devices onboard,” commented Senior Vice President of Business Innovation Ole-Kristian Sivertsen.

VAVE was deployed on a vessel operating to and from Corsica in 2013 with positive feedback from the operator, crew and passengers. Corsica Ferries has now signed a contract to equip all of its routes between France and Corsica with VAVE ahead of the peak season. First services deployed are improved Wi-Fi-coverage, digital signage for screens in public areas and a VAVE portal for tablets and mobile phones. The VAVE portal enables access to live-TV from mobile devices, information and commercials (weather, information about destination, discover your ship, follow the journey, and other content such as music, games, etc.